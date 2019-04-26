VAI – making discoveries and a difference for more than 20 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Van Andel Institute has been committed to improving the health and enhancing the lives of current and future generations. Located in the heart of Grand Rapids Medical Mile, the institute was Established in 1996 as a biomedical research and education organization where some of the brightest minds are making groundbreaking discoveries.
Earlier this week - Eva Aguirre Cooper sat down with Dave and Carol Van Andel.
One aspect of VAI is the Purple Community. It’s a grassroots community awareness and fundraising program that includes schools, teams and companies from across the area.
Purple Community 5K
- Saturday, April 27
- Mary Free Bed YMCA
- 6:30am - packet pickup and late registration
- 8am 5K starts
- purplecommunity.vai.org
