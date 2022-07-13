GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Andel Institute Graduate School continues to grow. A year after moving into a new building to meet the increase of students, VAI Graduate School hired a new associate dean, Dr. Sarah Bodbyl.

“My aim is to support and strengthen Van Andel Institute Graduate School in developing the next generation of innovative and effective biomedical researchers,” said Bodbyl. “I am excited to work with the research faculty and the graduate program staff to enhance the student experience and expand Van Andel Institute’s profile as a leader in biomedical doctoral education.”

Bodbyl comes back to West Michigan after spending time as a faculty developer for the Trefny Innovative Instruction Center at the Colorado School of Mines. That institution in Golden, Colorado was designated with a “very high research activity” by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Before working at Michigan State University and W. K. Kellogg Biological Station, Bodbyl graduated from Calvin University and then went on to earn her Ph. D. in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Kansas.

“Dr. Bodbyl has demonstrated a deep commitment to training the next generation of scientific leaders throughout her career,” said Steven J. Triezenberg, Ph.D., dean of VAI Graduate School. “We are delighted that she is bringing her professional development expertise to our Graduate School, and we have no doubt she will have a tangible, positive impact from the outset.”

Bodbyl will will bring her expertise to the scientists of the future. Providing her knowledge and leadership to the intense, research based program that help train physician-scientists in molecular and cellular biology. Wednesday was her third day on the job.