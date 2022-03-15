GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For two days this summer, teachers and administrators can once again immerse themselves in research-based, classroom tested, and inquiry-oriented content to help grow classroom expectations, standards and educators. After taking of 2020 and 2021, Van Andel Institute is bringing back Science on the Grand, a two-day STEAM conference. From July 11th-12th those attending will have the chance to discover new strategies for the classroom, find the knowledge and tools for each grade level to support STEAM content, connect with other educators interested in sharing their experiences, find sessions that appeal to personal growth and curiosity and walk away with tools to pass on to students.

Registration is $100 and is open until May 15th. Learn more about how to attend or how to attend for free, here.

VAI is also offering project-based summer school for grades K-8. It’s an opportunity for teachers to pick from 10 fully developed projects that will empower their students to think critically while making the world a better place. The projects come with lesson plans and the supplies needed to complete them. VAI recognized the challenges presented to the world of academics between staff shortages, students absences and pandemic fatigue and created the program to allow teachers to spend less time planning and more time teaching.

Learn more about the Project-Based Summer School, here.