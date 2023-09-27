GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting December 4th, 2023, Eric Swindell, Ph.D., will be stepping up as the new dean and chief academic officer of Van Andel Institute Graduate School.

Swindell brings nearly 30 years of experience in scientific research and graduate education leadership to the Institute. In that time, he has proven his understanding of science graduate education and commitment to collaboration and inclusiveness.

“I am excited to join Van Andel Institute and honored to lead the Graduate School in continuing to train the scientific leaders of the future,” Swindell said. “The combination of cutting-edge research, innovative educational programming, and the ability to make paradigm-shifting discoveries makes Van Andel Institute a unique home for all trainees.”

Swindell currently acts as the associate dean at the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston, Texas. His experience has earned him a diverse skill set ranging from recruitment and admissions to promotions and academic affairs.

“There is no doubt Dr. Swindell will build on the Graduate School’s strong foundations to sustain and extend our impact on the scientists of tomorrow,” said Peter A. Jones, Ph.D., D.Sc. (hon), VAI chief scientific officer and Graduate School president. “His vision for the Graduate School’s future is bold and exciting. In close collaboration with our faculty, he will further elevate our ability to train graduate students to lead in academia and industry.” Born in Bermuda, Swindell earned his undergraduate degree in microbiology from the University of Texas and his Ph.D. in biochemistry from Baylor College of Medicine. Throughout his extensive career, Swindell has gained a deep technical expertise and understanding of the scientific research process at a graduate level. He is the recipient of several prestigious awards and honors and has served on multiple academic and research committees and published several high-impact papers