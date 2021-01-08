COVID-19 infection may be part of a ‘perfect storm’ for Parkinson’s disease

Van Andel Institute

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Three known cases of people who developed Parkinson’s-like symptoms after being infected with COVID-19 have scientists wondering if there is a link between the two.

Patrik Brundin, M.D., Ph.D. of Van Andel Institute says, “Evidence is mounting that the side effects of COVID-19 infection, such as inflammation and damage to the vascular system, could lay the foundation for development of Parkinson’s disease.”

Parkinson’s disease is a multi-system disorder that begins years, or even decades before symptoms appear. Researchers believe viral infections may play a role in triggering the earliest stages of the disease.

Brundin and his fellow researchers say there are several possible ways that COVID-19 could contribute to Parkinson’s onset, including a link between chronic inflammation and Parkinson’s, and blood clots related to COVID-19 that could cause vascular damage, which could result in a loss of dopamine that mirrors Parkinson’s.  COVID-19 and Parkinson’s also share the same early symptoms such as loss of sense of smell, and intestinal issues.

The 3 reported cases had no family history of Parkinson’s. Although they don’t prove that COVID-19 causes Parkinson’s, scientists are calling for long-tern studies to be done.

COVID-19 is clearly a major and ongoing public health threat, but the consequences of infection may end up being with us for years and decades to come.

Patrik Brundin, M.D., Ph.D.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connecting with Community Partner Links

WOOD TV8 Partner Links