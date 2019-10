GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute held their 14th annual Couture for a Cure on Thursday, October 10th at 6 p.m. at the Van Andel Institute.

The fashionistas turned out in record numbers this year for the New York-style runway show presented by our friends at Leigh’s and there was a personal appearance by designer Victoria Hayes along with an exclusive look at her Fall/Winter ’19 collection.

All proceeds benefited biomedical research and science education at Van Andel Institute.