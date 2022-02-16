Challenge young minds this summer to think and act like scientists at Van Andel Institute camps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the end of the school year just over three months away, Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids has opened registration for their summer camps to keep young minds sharp through the summer days. The camps offer the opportunity to think and act like a scientist at a world renowned laboratory. The four day camps begin with dates in June and run through mid-August for school-aged children in grades 2-12.

Each camp offers a unique glimpse into the world of science, from life as a paleontologist to the magic of Hogwarts or a high schoolers only physiology exploration with hands-on looks and dissections into the makeup of feline systems.

The camps will be held in person at VAI while following their COIVD policies in place at the time of the camp. Registration is open now and spots fill up fast. To register or learn details about each camp offered, click here.