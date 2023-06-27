GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Andel Institute for Education is helping families to combat the summer learning slump by creating a list of more than 60 free, family-friendly learning activities.

There are a range of activities to appeal to different ages groups and interests. From Growing Gummy Bears to building a Squirrel Feeder, there is something to keep every students’ curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking thriving this summer. Each activity includes a material list, thorough instruction guides and discussion questions to help further break down the information.

Whether you are a parent, teacher, or family member looking to add fun learning to a child’s summer plans, the VAI’s Keep Curiosity Alive! resource is the perfect way to make it a reality.

Below are just a few activities that families can take advantage of this summer:

DIY Sprinkler I K-12 The weather is warming up, so that calls for some cool down science. Design your own sprinkler with this warm weather challenge, keeping an eye out for a surprise in the sky!

Squirrel Feeder I 2-12 Everybody loves bird feeders; they see squirrels as nuisances. But squirrels are intelligent and amazing creatures! Try this engineering challenge to foster love and appreciation for sensational squirrels!

Balloon Powered Lego Cars I 4-12

Become an engineer by designing and creating your own balloon powered LEGO car. Put your racing skills to the test against different opponents and on different terrain to see Newton's laws of motion take place!

Become an engineer by designing and creating your own balloon powered LEGO car. Put your racing skills to the test against different opponents and on different terrain to see Newton’s laws of motion take place!

It has often been said that “Baking is a science and cooking is an art”. This activity will have you practicing your scientific process and skills while creating (mostly) delicious creations. Find out the answer to the question “What does each cupcake ingredient do?”

Wine Cork Rafts: Engineering Design I K-6Challenge students to use wine corks (or other cork materials) to make rafts/boats that will float on water. Learn about what makes objects float with this fun design activity!

Learn more about summer resources from Van Andel Institute, here.