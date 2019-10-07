GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute is hosting their 14th annual Couture for a Cure on Thursday, October 10th at 6 p.m. at the Van Andel Institute. Carol Van Andel joins us in studio to help preview the event.

The evening will include a runway of fashion presentation by Leigh’s and a personal appearance by designer Victoria Hayes along with an exclusive look at her Fall/Winter ’19 collection. Experience Artistry’s new products and on trend looks at the Artistry Beauty Bar and on the runway. A “chance auction” will also be taking place and tickets can be found here.

Located in the second, third and fourth rows along the runway. Please note, reserved seats are not available for general admission. $150. Reserved riser: Located in the riser sections at both ends of the runway. Chairs are reserved with guest names. Please note, only a limited number will be sold. $200.

Complimentary valet parking available. Cocktail attire suggested. All proceeds benefit biomedical research and science education at Van Andel Institute.