WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) – A multi-vehicle crash caused several injuries in Wyoming Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities said the crash happened at 5:56 a.m.

A News 8 crew on the scene reported seeing first responders extricate several people from their vehicles.

Investigators have not identified the cause of the crash, nor have they addressed the severity of the injuries.

