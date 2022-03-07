A Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect until 3 pm for areas north of a line from Holland to Lansing. A mix of rain and snow is expected south of Grand Rapids (which will eventually change to all snow). North of Grand Rapids most of the precipitation will be snow.

Snowfall amounts will vary from about 1/2″ at the Indiana border (which much of the precipitation will be rain) to as much as 3-4″ north of Grand Rapids (where the precipitation will be all snow or mostly snow). With temperatures near the freezing mark, much of the snow should melt on the expressways, but watch for slick spots on sidewalks, parking lots, driveways and roads that don’t have very much traffic. Snow should taper off to flurries and end during the early-to-mid afternoon. Winds will be north early to northwest in the PM at 5-15 mph. The wind won’t be strong enough to cause any significant drifting. Dry weather is expected from Tuesday through Thursday afternoon.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday, March 7

More severe weather is likely later today. There is a Slight Risk Area from NE Mississippi up into SE Ohio and West Virginia. Strong thunderstorm straight-line winds is the greatest threat.

A quick salute to Consumers Energy. By 11:15 pm Sunday night, they had only 335 customers without power, down from about 20,000 customers Saturday night. We’ve had several wind events this winter. Looks like they cleared out some of the weak limbs.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for Eastern Europe

A cold pattern is shaping up for Eastern Europe, including Ukraine over the next 8 days, with temperatures much of the time well below freezing.

ALSO: Smoky Mt. sunset. Daffodils blooming in TN.