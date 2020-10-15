Waterspouts Possible on the Great Lakes

The ICWR (International Centre for Waterspout Research) is an independent non-governmental organization comprised of individuals from around the world who are interested in the field of waterspouts. They have started issuing forecasts for waterspouts on the Great Lakes.

Waterspout Forecast for the Great Lakes

Here’s the latest waterspout forecast. At 2am early Fri. AM, there is a significant threat in parts of Upper Michigan, West Michigan and just east of Lake Huron, with a lesser threat downwind from Lakes Erie and Ontario.

Gale Warnings are in effect for Lake Michigan until 11 am, with Small Craft Advisories in the PM. There’s a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Manistee, Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim, Emmet and Charlevoix Counties until noon. Here’s Grand Rapids radar:

and regional radar:



Go to: Most Recent Image