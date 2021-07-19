Video: Vonnie Woodrick shares the importance of Minority Mental Health Month, with i understand organization

Vonnie Woodrick, CEO of the local organization, i understand is bringing members of the community together to join forces for National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Community leaders are lending their voice to the need for better mental/brain health resources in our minority and underserved communities. It is crucial that mental/brain health conversations are normalized and presented in a stigma free manner being sensitive to diversity and cultural differences while encouraging individuals to seek treatment for themselves or others. Everyone regardless of their background, skin color, ethnicity or identity, deserves the help and support they need to achieve a healthier and more productive lifestyle. We must stand together – together to make a difference and together to provide equal access to help and support. Click the video player above to watch!

For more information visit the i understand love heals website.

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255 (TALK) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741