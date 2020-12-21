Volcano erupts in Hawaii

The Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii is erupting. The National Weather Service has .issued an ash warning, fallout is likely in the in Ka’u district and Hwy 11 southwest of Volcano. Areas include Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Ocean View. Residents were urged to remain indoors.

Volcano eruption – Kilauea in Hawaii 12 21 20

Also, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake has occurred in the area.

Hawaii Volcanoes Nationa Park’s social media pages posted a picture of the crater’s glow of lava with the caption “Happening now: a new eruption of Kīlauea inside Halemaʻumaʻu.” https://twitter.com/Volcanoes_NPS/status/1340934391564890113?s=20

If you are out of the way of the volcano – the weather in Hawaii looks pretty nice the next few days…28 degrees and sunny on Christmas Eve.

ALSO – Windy in Wyoming. The “Christmas Star” will be at its best viewing tonight…unfortunately, it’s likely to be cloudy in Lower MI…but fortunately, the conjuncture of the two planets will still be visible over the next week – if you get a clear evening – look to the southwest after sunset. 53 years ago today – the Petosi Tornado – an EF4.