Volcano Continues to Erupt in Hawaii (updated)

the Kilauea volcano continues to erupt on the Big Island of Hawaii. The Hawaii Volcano Observatory continues a Volcano Watch. Fountaining lava within the crater has been estimated to be up to 82 feet (25 meters) high. A lava lake has been observed growing larger since Sunday night. The Observatory said it is rising approximately several yards (meters) an hour. The threat of ash fallout is very low but is possible in the Kau and South Kona Districts.

Aerial view of the volcano’s crater – M Patrick USGS

This was the aerial view of the crater, showing two separate fissures oozing hot lava. More pics. of the volcano at this link. The lave fissure on the right is approximately 165 feet tall. The crater is roughly 1,640 feet. The lava and heat evaporated the lake inside the crater.

The volcano last erupted two years ago. This eruption coincides with the Winter Solstice – a significant event in Hawaiian culture. Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park remained open, allowing visitors to watch the volcano from a safe distance. At this point, no evacuations have been necessary.