Virtual gathering to honor César E. Chávez

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Join Grand Valley State University and the Committee to Honor César E. Chávez at this year’s virtual “Community Gathering” in celebration the life and legacy of César E. Chávez.

As an American Labor Leader, César E. Chávez’s legacy and mission for social justice is carried on through the sacrifice of the first responders, frontline workers, and those experiencing the lasting effects of the pandemic. The hope for this gathering is to forge ahead and support each other through the remainder of the Pandemic.

With several goals in mind, this “Community Gathering” would like to ignite the “yes, you can” or “SI SE PUEDE” spirit in the attendees, students and surrounding community. They also hope to educate the community regarding César E. Chávez’s legacy specifically in regards to his mission of unity, and its importance to us today.

The event will take place virtually on March 31 at 10 a.m. To register click here.