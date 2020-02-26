Video: Jordan brings her father, a kidney transplant recipient, to the Mardi Gras Kidney Ball

The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan held their annual event, which did not disappoint! The Mardi Gras Kidney Ball is a signature fundraising event in Grand Rapids, and was expected to raise $325,000 to help fight chronic kidney disease, a disease that affects more than one million people in Michigan. The Mardi-Gras-themed gala event was packed with 450 guests, silent auction, live auction, raffles, live entertainment and dancing.

The cause is real.

Many people who need transplants of organs and tissues don’t receive them because of a shortage of donations. Of the 123,000 Americans currently on the waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant, only 17,000 people receive one each year. Every day 12 people die waiting for a kidney.

When the kidneys stop working, many parts of the body are affected, including the blood, bones, nerves, and skin, fatigue, leg cramps, depression and more.

WOOD TV8’s Jordan Carson had the opportunity to bring her dad as her date to the fun-filled event. Michael Carson, Jordan’s dad, suffered from kidney failure years ago, and was on dialysis for nearly eight years. In 2013 he received his call in the middle of the night. A kidney was his if he wanted it. Even after the transplant, the road has been long. A portion of his kidney transplant story is shared in the video above.

Becoming a donor is easier than you may think. Click here for more on how to become a living donor.

The following awards were presented at the 2020 National Kidney Association of Michigan Ball:

–Mercy Gift of Life Award to Dan Borreson, MD, general surgeon and Surgical Director of the Mercy Health Kidney Transplant Team

–Beth Bowers Lifetime Achievement Award to David and Linda Mehney (major donors, longtime volunteers)