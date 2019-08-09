Two Mostly Sunny Days!

This was sunset at Grand Haven Thursday evening. We have two more beautiful, sunny days coming up for Friday and Saturday. The days are getting shorter. We’re losing daylight at the rate of nearly 2 1/2 minutes each day. We’ve lost 1 hour and 9 minutes of daylight (as of this Fri.) since the Summer Solstice back on June 21. We’ll lose another 59 minutes of daylight by the end of the month.

Sunset at Lake Macatawa

This was sunset Thu. evening in Holland. We’ve had a nice stretch of summer weather since the last week of June. High temperatures have been in the 80s on 15 of the last 16 days. Since the Solstice we have not had any cool days…the coolest high temperature we’ve had since 6/21 has been 78°. On the other hand, it hasn’t been unusually hot. We’ve had 7 high temperatures in the 90s, but none higher than 92°. We haven’t had a day with less than 15% sunshine since June 20 and since that time we’ve had 20 days with more than 80% sunshine.

8-14 day outlook for Aug. 16-22 from the Climate Prediction Center

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Aug. 16-22 shows a high probability of warmer than average temperatures over much of the country with only the West expected to be a little cooler than average.

Cloud that looks like a rabbit

Here’s a pic. from Steve D. – a cloud that looks like a rabbit.

I’m off Friday – going to attempt to be golf. I am to golf what the Detroit Tigers are to Major League Baseball right now. I’m so bad off the tee that the course make me take along a “designated driver”. I’ve seen more sand than the Beach Boys. This is my first time playing this year. Hope I find my way back to the clubhouse.