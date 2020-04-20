Try Neal Dionne’s French Omelette recipe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love breakfast foods, this one is for you! We stopped by the home of semi-retired radio host (pre-quarantine, of course), Neal Dionne, for his secret recipe for the most delicious French Omelette! He learned this recipe from a French chef he met on a vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

>>>Take a look!

Here’s the full recipe:

-Beat two eggs and an extra yolk in a bowl.

-Saute spinach in a pan with butter. Let the spinach wilt.

-Pour egg batter over the spinach.

-Add some some chopped tomato and red pepper to the egg and spinach.

-Add cheese. Gouda or Feta. Or any cheese of your choice.

-Cook until all the ingredients are solid.

-Lay a paper towel on the counter. Place the omelet on the towel. Roll the omelet up. Enjoy!