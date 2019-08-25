Tropical Storms Dorian and Erin

Tropoical Storm “Dorian” has formed. It’s heading toward the Antilles Islands, then on to Puerto Rico, Hispanola (esp. the north coast) and eventually if it can survive that far, to Southern Florida. Here’s the current track map for Dorian:

The Hurricane Center has Dorian ramping up to hurricane status. I’m not totally convinced it won’t remain a strong tropical storm…but in any case, this won’t be a major hurricane (like Maria in 2017). Here’s the latest Public Advisory, Forecast Discussion, Forecast Advisory, Here’s the Wind Probability Map:

Wind Speed Probability Map

Here’s a satellite loop, visible satellite loop of the Atlantic (daylight only), satellite loop centered on Puerto Rico. Here’s Southeast U.S. radar:

Here’s Miami FL radar:

and San Juan P.R. radar:

We will also soon also have Tropical Storm Erin off the East Florida Coast:

SE U.S. satellite

Erin will move to the northeast toward the open North Atlantic.

We also have a tropical disturbance that will spread some heavy rain into Louisiana. You can see the cloud shield from that system on the left side of the satellite view above. Here’s radar:

We also have Tropical Storm “Ivo”, which will soon weaken to a depression and fade way:

The four named tropical storms this year is average-to-date for Aug. 24. However, two have been very brief and minimal tropical storms and one a minimal hurrican…Dorian just formed.

The ACE index is used as a measure of combined tropical cyclone number and strength. The ACE index so far this year is a paltry 4.1 for the Atlantic, which may be the lowest ever to date. Average ACE to Aug. 24 is about 20. We’ll kick up that 4.1 number quite a bit over the next 3-4 weeks.