Tropical Storm Elsa – Heading Toward Florida

Here’s a list of Tropical Storm/Hurricanes for the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico for 2021. Note that the list contains 3 prominent names from Disney’s Frozen (Ana, Elsa and Olaf).

We’re already down to the letter “E” – the earliest we’ve ever had an “E” Tropical Storm in the Atlantic. When you hear that fact, remember that we’re seeing and naming storms that would not have had a name decades ago (before weather satellites could see storms over the oceans).

Hurricane tracks of the first four tropical storms of 2021

Here’s the Tropical Storm tracks of 2021 with Claudette on the far left, Bill forming off the coast of GA and moving NE out into the Atlantic, Danny moving WNW and coming inland in S. Carolina and Ana staying well out in the Atlantic.

Of the first four named storms of the year, none lasted more than 3 days and three of the four generated sustained winds of just 45 mph (“Bill” managed ro reach 60 mph). Claudette did spawn an EF2 tornado at East Brewton AL and 14 fatalities were blamed on the storm. Again, it depends on what you consider a storm-related fatality. A traffic accident on wet roads that contributed to the mishap could count as a storm-related fatality, but the same accident could have been caused by a weak shower with a calm wind.

The storm will track through the Antilles Islands – then northwest toward Haiti, Jamaica, crossing Cuba and then up toward Florida. As I write this, the storm is expected to remain at Tropical Storm Strength, but I could see it reaching low-end hurricane strength (74 mph winds). It’s unlikely to become a major hurricane (111 mph sustained winds).

Here’s the Forecast Discussion, Forecast Advisory, in Spanish.

Forecast Rainfall over the next week

Here’s the 168-hour (7 day) total rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. Note the swath of heavy rain west of Florida – that’s Elsa – I think the heaviest rain may occur a touch east of this forecast map. Look at all the rain from Mexico up into Texas, along the Gulf of Mexico and up into coastal Carolina. Not a lot of rain for Michigan, ample rain in the Corn Belt and low to no rainfall over much of the West.



