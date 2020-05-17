The first Tropical Storm of the season has formed off the coast of Florida. It may brush eastern North Carolina, but for the most part it will stay just offshore of the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Arthur Path

The strongest winds on the N. Carolina Coast will likely come on Monday. Note the Tropical Storm Watch for the N. Carolina coastal areas.

Strongest Winds to remain offshore

Tropical Storm/Hurricane names for 2020 in the Atlantic

Here’s the list of names for hurricanes and tropical storms in the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico for 2020. We start with the letter “A” and move through the alphabet…no names are given with the letters “Q – U – X – Y – Z”.

Keep things in perspective. It’s possible that the Sunday/Sunday night storm here in West Michigan could bring stronger wind gusts and heavier rain than what Arthur will bring to eastern N. Carolina.