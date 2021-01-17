They’ve had more snow than Grand Rapids This winter

New York City (Central Park) has had more snow than Gr. Rapids this winter. So has NW Texas – Amarillo has had about twice the snow that G.R. has had. Madrid, Spain just had their biggest snowstorm in over 50 years (3 times what G.R. has had all winter) and Pittsburgh has picked up over four times the snow that we’ve had in G.R. The last on the list is Alyeska Ski Resort southeast of Anchorage. They picked up 7″ of snow on Sunday, bringing their season snowfall to 496″. They could go over 500″ by Monday evening.

Season snowfall through 5 pm Sunday

Grand Rapids has had the least amount of snow. You can go north and find more snow, south to Kalamazoo and find more snow, west to the lake and even east to Lansing and find more snow than Grand Rapids.

Sea Surface Temperature Anomaly Jan. 16, 2021

The map above shows sea surface temperature anomaly (difference from average) for Sat. Jan. 16. Areas that are colder than average are in blue and areas that are warmer than average are in yellow, orange and red. You can see the La Nina – colder than average water along the Equator in the Pacific Ocean. You can see a long stretch of warmer than average water from south Japan and the Philippines to the Pacific NW of the U.S. Imagine we extended that line across the northern U.S. where temperatures have been warmer than average and connecting to the warmer than average water off the NE U.S. and SE Canada.