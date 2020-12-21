The ultimate Christmas karaoke playlist for your holiday get togethers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- You’ve waited all month long, getting into the Christmas spirit by trying new holiday themed recipes, decorating your home with tons of twinkle lights, and stuffing your Christmas tree with all the ornaments you’ve caught on sale at your local craft store. Now it’s time for the grand finale!
Being that Christmas is only 4 days away, why not take your holiday celebrations up a notch? Sure, our plans may look a little different this year, but it doesn’t mean we can’t have a big hurrah! If you’re a Christmas music fanatic, then now’s the perfect time to turn up the volume on all your favorite tunes, break out your best dance moves and host the ultimate karaoke concert in your home!
Here are 44 fa la la-mazing karaoke songs to sing with your family and friends this Christmas!
1. Christmas Carols- Silent Night
2. Mariah Carey- All I Want for Christmas Is You
3. Brenda Lee- Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
4. Eartha Kitt- Santa Baby
5. Alexandra Burke- Hallelujah
6. Michael Buble- Have Yourself A Very Merry Little Christmas
7. Little Drummer Boy
8. O Come All Ye Faithful
9. Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
10. Bobby Helms- Jingle Bell Rock
11. Elvis Presley- Blue Christmas
12. Santa Claus is Coming To Town
13. It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas
14. Justin Bieber- Mistletoe
15. O Happy Day
16. Let It Snow
17. Last Christmas
18. Feliz Navidad
19. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
20. Santa Tell Me- Ariana Grande
21. Winter Wonderland
22. Let It Go
23. Into The Unknown
24. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)
25. You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch
26. Where Are You Christmas
27. White Christmas
28. A Holly Jolly Christmas
29. I’ll Be Home For Christmas
30. We Wish You A Merry Christmas
31. Underneath The Tree
32. When Christmas Comes To Town
33. Believe
34. Away in A Manger
35. Twelve Days of Christmas
36. Christmas Time Is Here
37. Sia-Snowman
38. Jonas Brothers- Like It’s Christmas
39. Ariana Grande- Snow in California
40. Stevie Wonder- What Christmas Means To Me
41. Taylor Swift- Christmas When You Were Mine
42. Britney Spears- My Only Wish
43. N’Sync- Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays
44. Alessia Cara- Make it To Christmas
Happy singing and dancing!