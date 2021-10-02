The Toy Tractor

I was out at Crockery Lake with my kayak and I came across this little tractor out in the lake. It’s small, but still, I wouldn’t want someone water skiing or tubing to fall and land on the floating plastic toy. So, I picked it up. On the chance that someone (maybe the owner) would be interested in claiming the tractor, I set it at the boat launch at the base of the right pillar of the Crockery Lake sign.

Calm water of Crockery Lake 9/30/21

This is what the lake looked like when I started my trip around the lake…flat calm. You could see a fish jump out of the water and you could follow the ripples all the way to shore. Later, several pontoons and a couple of other kayakers stirred the water a bit. I saw at least 2 blue herons (I saw 3 fly away, but I thought I had chased one of them already), what looked like a flying crane in the distance, a turtle, ducks and geese (flying overhead). I stopped at the County Park and for a time, I was the only one there in the park. There were lots of pine cones and acorns there at the park.

Friday, Grand Rapids had a high temperature of 79°. That was 11° above the average high of 68°, but still 10° lower than the record high of 89° for Oct. 1. We’ll see increasing cloudiness later today. A shower could develop in the PM. Scattered showers are likely on Sunday.

