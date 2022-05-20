A strong tornado moved through Gaylord, Michigan Friday afternoon around 3:50 pm. The tornado resulted in one fatality and 44 injuries (not counting those with minor injuries that self-treated). Friday evening, the Gaylord National Weather Service released this statement:

“Multiple thunderstorms tracked across northern Michigan during the afternoon, including a supercell thunderstorm that produced the tornado that hit the town of Gaylord along with very large hail in other parts of the area. **Additional info will be included about tornado rating/details when all damage reports/surveys finalized.**

Setting the stage for severe weather was a trough that rotated across the upper Midwest that developed and strengthened surface low pressure west of Lake Michigan. This system helped draw a warm, moist airmass northward across the state that helped provide the instability necessary to support severe thunderstorms later in the day. Storms initially formed along the cold front across Wisconsin during the morning hours and moved northeast across Lake Michigan, making it into the forecast area by early afternoon. The strongest line segment generated a measured wind gust of 76 mph at Frankfort Light and continued to produce damaging wind gusts across Leelanau and Antrim counties as it quickly moved northeast.

As this segment moved further away from the cold front, it began to transition into a supercell thunderstorm. This storm moved east-northeast across a very favorable environment in place across northern lower Michigan, eventually producing a tornado that caused considerable damage in the city of Gaylord. This supercell continued to trek across the area, producing baseball-sized hail in Posen.

A special weather balloon launch was conducted at 3 PM EDT to get a better look at the environment in place ahead of the approaching storm. The data from this balloon launch displayed a rare environment in place that was supportive of storms producing damaging wind gusts, very large hail, and tornadoes. Specifically, the data showed ample instability in place. This is measured by a variable called Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE), where values were near 2,000 Joules/kilogram. Very strong wind shear was also in place, which is a measure of the change in wind speed and direction with height in the atmosphere. Almost 60 knots of shear was measured from the surface to 6 km above ground level. Storm-relative helicity (SRH), a variable that shows the tendency of the air being drawn into the storm to spin, had values of almost 300 meters^2/second^2. The magnitude of all of these variables are very high, supportive for supercell thunderstorm development and severe weather. Additionally, it is very rare for this magnitude of all of these variables to come together at once across northern Michigan.”

Radar showing the storms crossing Northern Lower Michigan

The storm that produced the tornado is called a “supercell”. This storm also produced wind damage and hail up toe size of baseballs.

Storm Reports from storms Friday May 20, 2022

As the storm came off Lake Michigan, it produced a wind gust of 76 mph at Frankfort in Benzie County. Wind damage was reported in Leelanau County at Glen Arbor and at Leland. Both locations reported downed trees blocking roads.

The storm then crossed Traverse Bay moving into Antrim County, where wind damage was reported at Central Lake, Bellaire and at Elmira, where damage may be surveyed to see if there was a possible tornado there. Hail to 2″ in diameter fell at Elmira.

The tornado was first reported on M-32 west of Gaylord. The twister moved through the city of Gaylord (population 4,286) and was still visible on the ground near the town of Sparr. The twister barely missed the Treetops Resort (just east of Gaylord and just north of M-32). Also in Otsego Co., 1″ diameter hail fell 5 miles NW of Gaylord and nickel-size hail hit Vanderbilt.

As the supercell continued moving ENE, it produced hail up to 3″ in diameter in Presque Isle County. The 3″ hail fell northwest of the town of Presque Isle. Baseball-sized hail hit Posen, with 2″ hail at Hawks. Hail the size of ping-pong balls fell at Clear Lake St. Park.

Golfball-sized hail also fell at Hessel in Mackinac Co.

Governor Whitmer declared a State of Emergency. That allows the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to help coordinate state relief efforts.

This is the first tornado death in Michigan since 2010, when an EF1 tornado with 95 mph winds struck in Clyde Township of St. Clair Co. There was one fatality and four injuries when the twister hit a campground. Roughly 10 campers were destroyed or significantly damaged by that tornado.

Only two tornadoes have previously been recorded in Otsego Co. There was an F1 tornado on July 9, 1991 and another tornado occurred on July 11, 1969.