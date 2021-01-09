Sunny Saturday – Cloudy Next Week – Snow Next Weekend

Much of West Michigan saw sunshine on Friday. There were clouds east of around Ionia (M-66) and clouds out over Lake Michigan.

Downtown Chicago Friday 1/8/21

This was downtown Chicago on Friday. Looks like the cloud base was around 200 feet with the tops of the buildings in the clouds.

Muskegon Channel 11 am Friday 1/8/21

This was Muskegon at 11 am on Friday. Note the clouds to the west out over the lake.

Weekend Forecast

We’ll see sunshine today (Saturday). Enjoy it…the clouds move back in tonight and it’ll be cloudy most of next week. There could be (not a sure thing) a little drizzle, freezing drizzle or snow grains on Sunday or Tuesday…nothing much happens until next Thursday, when we could see a little rain or mix (not a sure thing) then winter starts around next Friday (the 15th). This from the early Saturday AM Gr. Rapids National Weather Service Forecast Discussion:

Forecast Snow for the Weekend

Heavy snow will fall over parts of New Mexico, Texas and N. Louisiana.