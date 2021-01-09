Sunny Saturday – Cloudy Next Week – Snow Next Weekend

Much of West Michigan saw sunshine on Friday. There were clouds east of around Ionia (M-66) and clouds out over Lake Michigan.
This was downtown Chicago on Friday. Looks like the cloud base was around 200 feet with the tops of the buildings in the clouds.
This was Muskegon at 11 am on Friday. Note the clouds to the west out over the lake.
We’ll see sunshine today (Saturday). Enjoy it…the clouds move back in tonight and it’ll be cloudy most of next week. There could be (not a sure thing) a little drizzle, freezing drizzle or snow grains on Sunday or Tuesday…nothing much happens until next Thursday, when we could see a little rain or mix (not a sure thing) then winter starts around next Friday (the 15th). This from the early Saturday AM Gr. Rapids National Weather Service Forecast Discussion:
Heavy snow will fall over parts of New Mexico, Texas and N. Louisiana.
SO, OUR ISSUE FOR COLDER AND SNOW LATE THIS WEEK INTO NEXT WEEK IS JUST HOW THIS ALL PLAYS OUT AS THAT JET STREAK COMES ON SHORE IN THE WEDNESDAY TIME FRAME, THEN DIGS A DEEP CENTRAL CONTINENTAL U.S. TROUGH BY LATE IN THE WEEK. THE MODELS CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE WITH THIS FEATURE AND JUST HOW IT WILL REALLY PLAY OUT FOR US. BOTH THE ECMWF (EUROPEAN MODEL) OPERATIONAL AND GFS (AMERICAN MODEL) OPERATIONAL MODELS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE ENSEMBLES SHOW ACCUMULATING SNOW BY THIS WEEKEND. THE GFS ENSEMBLES HAVE NO MEMBERS (30 OF THEM) WITH LESS THAN 2 INCHES OF SNOW FOR MKG BY SUNDAY. ALL BUT 5 HAVE NEARLY 2 FEET OF SNOW BY THE 22ND. THE ECMWF ENSEMBLES (50 OF THEM) ALL SHOW SNOW TOO, BUT ABOUT HALF THE AMOUNT OF SNOW THE GFS IS SHOWING. ONCE AGAIN NONE OF EITHER ENSEMBLES HAVE NO SNOW ONCE YOU GET TO SUNDAY. BOTH SETS OF ENSEMBLES SHOW SOME PRECIPITATION EACH DAY, THROUGH NEXT WEEK, STARTING FRIDAY. AS TO HOW COLD IT GETS, THAT IS AN ISSUE TOO. ALL HAVE MOSTLY BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES FROM SATURDAY THROUGH NEXT SATURDAY. HOWEVER, THE GFS IS COLDER THAN THE ECMWF. I HAVE TO ADMIT THE 00Z RUN OF THE ECMWF TONIGHT HAS TURNED COLDER THAN PREVIOUS VERSIONS." ALSO: Rare snowfall in Madrid, Spain "heaviest in decade". Another pic. of the snow in Spain. Coldest night in over 10 years in parts of Ireland and U.K. Records for cold and snow in Japan. Cool pic. from Croatia. Heavy snow in North Caroliina. It's snowed a little bit in Labrador. Heavy snow in British Columbia. Heavy snow in France. Record low temperature of +3F at Beijing, China. Low temps. Saturday AM: -3 Grayland, 1 Cadillac, 7 Big Rapids, 14 Big Rapids - coldest morning of the winter so far over much of Lower MI.