Spectrum vaccine clinic to be hosted at GR elementary school this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend you’ll have another opportunity to get vaccinated for the Coronavirus. Spectrum Health is partnering with Kent County to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at Cesar Chavez Elementary School.
“We are committed to health equity and enabling everyone—no matter what their race, ethnicity, or economic status—to receive the vaccine,” said Spectrum Health in a release.
If you’re 65 and older, or over 50 with a health condition, you can register both online and over the phone:
Vaccine Pre-Screening Registration
1. Grand Rapids Public School (Communications) – 616.819.21492.
2. Exalta Health – 616.475.8446 x1153.
3. Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities
• Cook Arts Center – 616.742.0692
• Cook Library Center – 616.475.11504.
4. Kent School Services Network – 616.819.79915.
5. Puertas Abiertas, Inc – 616.690.82676.
6. Roosevelt Park Ministries – 616.475.58817.
7. Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association – 616.243.2489
After signing up, you’ll receive a call and appointments will be scheduled for both your first and second vaccine dose.The vaccinations start at 10am. Cesar Chavez Elementary is located at 1205 Grandville Avenue SW.