Spectrum vaccine clinic to be hosted at GR elementary school this weekend

Granby kindergarten school teacher Christina Kibby receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano, left, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend you’ll have another opportunity to get vaccinated for the Coronavirus. Spectrum Health is partnering with Kent County to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at Cesar Chavez Elementary School.

“We are committed to health equity and enabling everyone—no matter what their race, ethnicity, or economic status—to receive the vaccine,” said Spectrum Health in a release.

If you’re 65 and older, or over 50 with a health condition, you can register both online and over the phone:

Vaccine Pre-Screening Registration


1. Grand Rapids Public School (Communications) – 616.819.21492.

2. Exalta Health – 616.475.8446 x1153.

3. Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities

• Cook Arts Center – 616.742.0692

• Cook Library Center – 616.475.11504.

4. Kent School Services Network – 616.819.79915.

5. Puertas Abiertas, Inc – 616.690.82676.

6. Roosevelt Park Ministries – 616.475.58817.

7. Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association – 616.243.2489

After signing up, you’ll receive a call and appointments will be scheduled for both your first and second vaccine dose.The vaccinations start at 10am. Cesar Chavez Elementary is located at 1205 Grandville Avenue SW.

