Spectrum Health has new Lifestyle Medicine Practice coming to the Downtown Market

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that what we eat and drink plays a huge role in our overall health.

Spectrum Health has something exciting coming this January – they’re opening a lifestyle medicine practice at the Downtown Market!

Dr. Leanne Mauriello and Chef Elizabeth Suvedi are here to tell us more about the practice and also about their 30-day Plant Powered Challenge.

Spectrum Health

Lifestyle Medicine Practice
435 Ionia Ave SW (GR Downtown Market)
SpectrumHealth.org/LifestyleMedicine
30-day Plant Powered Challenge starts 1/4

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story