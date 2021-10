GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – At some point during cold and flu season, you may wonder if you need to seek the advice of a medical professional.

Spectrum Health is here to give us an overview of our options and how to best get the care we need. Joining us is Dr. Rima Shah to tell us more about what options Spectrum Health offers.

For more information on flu and cold season, click here!

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.