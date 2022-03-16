GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is ready to keep us entertained this spring and summer! They continue to announce great shows coming to the outdoor venue and the Entertainment Hall. Just announced – Bill Maher is coming to Mount Pleasant on Saturday, June 18th to the indoor venue – tickets go on sale Saturday. Catch all the classic songs from the musical superstars of Chicago on Saturday, April 9th. There’s also a second show added to the Theresa Caputo live on Saturday, April 30th. The comedic duo of Steve Martin & Martin Short take the stage at Soaring Eagle on Friday, May 27th – the tour is aptly titled “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today.”

If you’re making spring break plans and aren’t traveling out of state, the Soaring Eagle Waterpark is just a short drive from anywhere in West Michigan, and there’s something for everyone in the family. This year’s theme is All Star Spring Break and they have tons of great things planned. Starting on Friday, March 25th through Sunday, April 10th, enjoy dancing, virtual racing, arcade basketball and even a track and field day. If you’re looking for an extended stay, check out The Retreat or the Resort, both are a short distance from the waterpark!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.