Snowstorms miss us to the West, South and East

Over the next week, snowstorms will miss us to the west, southwest, southeast and east. We’ll continue to be in a generally cold weather pattern probably through much of the rest of January and we’ll see a few periods of mainly light snow.

The map above shows the snow that will fall from N. Dakota down into Missouri, moving southeast and not east toward Michigan.

This is the Snow Forecast for Sunday/Sunday Night from the Weather Prediction Center

Snow will fall on Sunday/Sunday night across much of Kentucky and Tennessee east to the East Coast. The wind will be mainly northeast and not coming directly off Lake Michigan for the next several days.

While we miss the significant snow, we do get a slug of cold (but not bitter cold) air. Daytime temperatures will be mainly in the mid 20s for Friday and the weekend. So far, this month of January has been averaging 4 degrees colder than average. That overall trend is likely to continue. The latest 8-14 day temperature outlook for January 20-26 keeps the Great Lakes and much of the area east of the Rockies colder than average.

Ski conditions look good for this coming weekend.