Snowfall Update

The pic. above is the Henry M. Jackson Visitor Center at Paradise, Washington in Mt. Rainier National Park. As you can see, they’ve got a lot of snow on the ground. As of today (Wed. 3 24), the Visitor Center has recorded 365.9″ of snow for the winter.

They try and keep a road open to the Visitor Center through the winter, so people can come up and see the gigantic amounts of snow. Snow removal machines can throw snow 4 stories high. Not too far away, the Mt. Baker Ski Resort has received 643″ of snow this winter. They report a snow base of 221″. That’s more than 18 FEET!

Quoting Jack Doles…”Still not good enough to be called ‘top banana'”. The Alyeska Ski Resort in Alaska still leads the snowfall derby with a season total of 651″.

Season Snowfall Totals for West Michigan through 3 24

We’re well behind our season averages (74.9″ for Grand Rapids) here in West Michigan – but oddly, snowfall-to-date has been above average to our east (Detroit 41.3″ +1.5″ for the season) (Flint 48.5″ +4.4″ for the season) and to our west (Milwaukee 47.0″ +4.4″ for the season) (Chicago 48.8″ +14.5″ for the season).

Also of interest:

Satellite picture of Mt. Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania

Here’s a satellite picture of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (Africa) and yes, three is snow on the top of the mountain.

Also: Texas Tornado. Another Texas Tornado. Satellite view of the tornado-producing storms in the South last week.