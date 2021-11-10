Snow is Likely

This is one of the computer models that we check several times a day. This model is forecast a general 1-3″ snowfall for Friday night thru Sunday AM. I think there could be pockets that will see more than 3 inches of snowFALL. Accumulations will be held down a bit by the warm ground (44 deg.). The water temp. of mid-Lake Michigan west of Holland is 55, while the temperature will be in the 20s a mile above the surface.

This will be a mostly slushy, wet snow. With many leaves still on the trees, there is the chance for downed limbs and a random power outage.

We start with a pretty nice day today…a little fog and frost early, then we head to the mid 50s this PM. There’s a chance of a shower tonight, but the best chance of rain will be Thursday with the cold front. We’ll get a dry period for much of Thursday night, then rain develops Friday as the colder air arrives. It’ll be quite windy on Thursday with gusts of 35-40 mph possible. We’ll see a chance of accumulating snow (esp. on the grass) Friday night thru Sunday AM. The cool pattern continues into early next week.

