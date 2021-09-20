Showers and a Significant Cool Down

We’ll need the umbrella from time to time the next few days. Look for scattered showers. There could be a thundershower tomorrow morning, but most of the activity will be showers.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tue. 9/21/21

This is the severe weather outlook map for Tuesday. There is only one large General Thunderstorm Outlook (not severe) from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico and that includes all of Lower Michigan and eastern Upper Michigan.

Total forecast Rainfall for Monday evening through Thursday evening

Here’s the Rainfall Total Forecast from now to Thursday evening from the Weather Prediction Center. For the most part, the eastern half of the U.S. gets rain and the western half does not. They are forecasting more than 3″ of rain for SE Michigan and over 1″ for most of West Michigan.

Fortunately, river levels are low and the ground can soak up some of the rain, so significant flooding is unlikely.

Radar

Here’s Lower Michigan radar.

Midwest Radar

And Midwest Radar (nice line of t-storms this evening from Canada to E. Kansas along the cold front).

Forecast High Temperatures for Wednesday

Here’s forecast high temperatures for Wednesday from the NWS. Note the cool air over the Great Lakes with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s in Michigan.