Anyone remember this song? You could “Sing Along with Mitch” on TV in the early 1960s – Mitch Miller lived to be 99 years old BTW.

Monday (at 7:55 pm) is the date of the full moon – though the moon will look full from Sunday through Wednesday. The full moon closest to the Equinox is called the Harvest Moon and it’s the most famous of the full moons. The equinox is next Wednesday the 22nd (at 3:21 pm).

Here’s more on the full moon names in 2021.