First, no severe weather here in Michigan. We’ve been in a cool pattern and that’s kept the severe weather well to our south. We’re going to have to pay attention to severe weather probabilities later this month, as warmer air moves north next week. This is the 2nd year of La Nina and those years tend to be active severe weather years, especially across the mid-lower Mississippi and Ohio Valleys.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday 4/5/22

This is the severe weather outlook map for this Tue. PM/night. There’s a fairly large Enhanced Outlook (in orange on the map) from Mississippi to the Atlantic Ocean. That’s surrounded by a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) and then a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map) which extends down the Florida Peninsula. A second Marginal Risk Area runs from NE Oklahoma up into W Illinois. Cities in the Enhanced Outlook include Mobile AL, Pensacola FL and Savannah GA.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move across the South today, bringing all severe weather parameters (large hail, wind damage and isolated tornadoes). We’ve already had severe thunderstorms this morning. Here’s today’s storm reports:

Storm Reports from Tuesday, April 5

So far this morning, we’ve had three relatively small tornadoes in Mississippi and isolated severe hail reports in Alabama and Georgia.

Storm Reports from Monday

Here’s the severe reports from Monday. No tornadoes, but 53 reports of wind damage (including five reports in NE Washington State) and 41 reports of large hail, including reports of hail up to egg size in Fannin MS, Linden AL and La Belle FL.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wed. 4/6/22

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wed. (4/6). We have another Enhanced Outlook in the South. This Enhanced Outlook includes Atlanta GA, Huntsville AL and Chattanooga TN. This is surrounded by a large Slight Risk Area that runs from the Gulf of Mexico up in SE Kentucky.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thu. 4/7

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Area for Thursday. There’s a Slight Risk for coastal N. Carolina and Virginia, with a Marginal Risk across much of the Florida Peninsula.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Mon. 4/11

Finally, this is the Severe Weather Outlook Area for Monday 4/11. Severe storms and possible tornadoes are possible in “Tornado Alley”, which runs from S Kansas to N Texas.

South U.S. Radar

Track the storms: Current severe thunderstorm and tornado watches, current meso-discussions, national weather hazards map.