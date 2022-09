Photos of a rollover crash on the southbound US-131 ramp from 28th Street in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy of MSP)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said.

Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP.

The ramp was closed following the crash but has since reopened.

MSP asked drivers to find another route while they cleaned up the crash.