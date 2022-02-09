See the Change, Be the Change: Eating Disorders Awareness Week brings events to Grand Rapids in February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The Michigan Eating Disorders Alliance (MiEDA) urges everyone to start having more honest conversations about food, exercise and body image issues. NEDA’s annual National Eating Disorders Awareness Week (#NEDAwareness) Feb. 21 – 27, 2022– themed #See the Change, #Be the Change. The annual campaign is held to educate the public about the realities of eating disorders, and to provide hope, support, and visibility to individuals and families affected by eating disorders.

#See the Change

Over the past 20 years NEDA’s organization has seen that eating disorders can occur in anyone, regardless of gender, weight, race, or socio-economic status. Unfortunately, calls for help to NEDA’s helpline have increased 107% since the beginning of the pandemic. Mental health resources have been overwhelmed and, sadly, there are often wait lists to begin treatment.

#Be the Change

MiEDA and NEDA join in congratulating Jessie Diggins for earning Team USA’s first ever Olympics sprint medal in cross country skiing, and for bravely sharing her story of eating disorder recovery.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN GRAND RAPIDS?

The Michigan Eating Disorders Alliance (MiEDA) is SHINING A LIGHT on the importance of the awareness and prevention of Eating Disorders. Grand Rapid’s own Blue Bridge will again be lit in the signature blue and green representing the #NEDAwareness campaign. Be sure to check it out! The city of Grand Rapids has upgraded the lighting system to create an even more stunning display.

FREE *VIRTUAL EVENT – TUES FEB. 22 7 – 8:30 pm

You can watch the educational film “The Student Body” followed by a panel discussion with eating disorder experts and individuals in recovery. Sign up here: HERE.

*Limited in person seats available at the Secchia Center on MSU’s downtown campus. Masking and social distancing protocols in place.

ABOUT THE FILM: When a brave high school student takes a stand against state-mandated BMI tests and ‘fat letters’ sent to her peers, she finds herself in the middle of a heated national debate, sparking a battle of wills between herself and government officials. THE STUDENT BODY is a true underdog story that explores the complex and controversial truths behind the childhood obesity debate.

“In 2017 MiEDA was one of the premiere sites for the first showing of this film to the public. Reaction was powerful! We began to see the film as an educational tool to fight against weight stigma and change the underlying attitudes which help to contribute to the development of an eating disorder. Working with the film’s creators, we have developed a 42 minute version which is perfect for showing in the classroom or with any small group of young people. Preliminary findings show statistically significant attitudinal changes. We think you will be as excited about this wonderful film as we are!” – Gail Hall, LMSW, CES-S, Executive Director, Eating Disorder Services, Sanford Behavioral Health

Watch the official trailer here!

Hosted by MiEDA and MSU

For more information please contact Gail Hall, LMSW, CEDS-S, Executive Director of The Michigan Eating Disorders Alliance: ghall@mieda.org; or call 616.260-2387.

NINE TRUTHS ABOUT EATING DISORDERS

Truth #1: Many people with eating disorders look healthy yet may be extremely ill.

Truth #2: Families are not to blame, and can be the patients’ and providers’ best allies in treatment.

Truth #3: An eating disorder diagnosis is a health crisis that disrupts personal and family functioning.

Truth #4: Eating disorders are not choices, but serious biologically influenced illnesses.

Truth #5: Eating disorders affect people of all genders, ages, races, ethnicities, body shapes and weights, sexual orientations, and socioeconomic statuses.

Truth #6: Eating disorders carry an increased risk for both suicide and medical complications.

Truth #7: Genes and environment play important roles in the development of eating disorders.

Truth #8: Genes alone do not predict who will develop eating disorders.

Truth #9: Full recovery from an eating disorder is possible. Early detection and intervention are important.

***Produced in collaboration with Dr. Cynthia Bulik, PhD, FAED and the Academy for Eating Disorders, along with other major eating disorder organizations***