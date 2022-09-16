Gayle and I are off on a road trip. We began this (Fri.) AM with a ride on the Lake-Express Ferry to Milwaukee. Then we drove to Madison, where there’s a reunion of my class (1973) of Evans Scholars. There were 18 of us originally…one dropped out, four have passed on and of the 13 that are left, 8 or 9 are coming to a dinner this evening. I haven’t seen half these guys since we left Madison.

Tomorrow AM, we’re getting a tour of the new Scholar House and in the afternoon, we’ll be at the Wisconsin/New Mexico State football game. Sunday PM we might go to the zoo. The zoo in Madison is free…and parking is free. I used to ride my bicycle (about 6 miles) to the zoo and read or study there.

Then we don’t know what we’ll do yet, but we’ll go somewhere…maybe driving north and eventually going over the MAC bridge. Nice weather here…partly cloudy and pleasant.

We have a cat-sitter coming in…so Nimbus and Sir Yum will be taken care of. I got the grass cut Wednesday, watered plants…we should be OK ’til the end of the week.