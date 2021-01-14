Return to Winter

After two relatively warm mid-winter days today (Wed.) and tomorrow…we’ll see a return to more typical mid-January weather. We’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 40s – melting most of the snow we have left. Cloudy on Thursday, back to 40 deg. Much of Thu. will be dry with a chance of a rain shower. Rain showers will change to snow showers Thursday night with period of snow showers Friday thru at least next Tuesday (the 19th).

Temperatures have been remarkably consistent of late. We’ve had 15 consecutive days with high temperatures in the 30s…today we’ll probably top 40. We’ve also gone a week without seeing a snowflake in G.R. – that’s pretty unusual for January. We’ve had only 0.35″ of precipitation this month in G.R. and 2.2″ of snow.

Season snowfall: Eaton Rapids 4.3″, Lowell 5.1″, Grand Ledge 5.8″, Charlotte 6.1″, Hastings 7.4″, Grand Rapids 7.5″, Holland 7.5″, Kalamazoo 9.2″, Bloomingdale 9.2″, Augusta 9.3″, Lansing 9.8″, Big Rapids 11.0″, Muskegon 11.8″, Grand Haven 11.8″, Fremont 17.8″, Hart 19.8″, Scottville 25.3″, Cadillac 28.8″, W. Branch 31.0″, eleven miles SE of Kalkaska 52.1″. In the U.P.: S. Ste. Marie 33.8″, Marquette 57.6″. Superior 76.9″, Painesdale 78.2″, Tamarack 79.8″.

Children playing in the snow in Louisiana

This is children playing in the snow in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tuesday AM, Shreveport and Waco, Texas both had 3″ of snow on the ground, while Grand Rapids and Muskegon had only an inch (pic from www.arklatexhomepage.com).

U.S. Snowcover Friday AM

Nearly 44% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground Tuesday AM. You can see the stripe of snow across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, NW Alabama and Tennessee.