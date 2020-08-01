Resilience

Often, it’s the most determined that wins the battle. Here’s a couple pics. I took today that reminded me of that. I walked through the orchard across the street to get some cherries (yummy!) and came upon this plastic piece with holes in it (pic. above). A weed had grown through the plastic, out the top, produced flowers and has now gone to seed.

Weed growing out of a tiny crack

and this is in my backyard. I’ve watched this plant grow out of the tiniest crack in the cement. It’s waste high on me. Somehow it has picked up enough moisture and is thriving.

Golden delicious apples

These are golden delicious apples growing in the orchard across the street. They are doing very well, good color and size. Golden delicious was my father’s favorite.

Apples in the orchard 7 31 20

The rest of the varieties are doing nicely…peaches are just starting to come in as we pick up the last of the Traverse City cherries.

Tomatoes at the Steffen house

I have about 8 tomato plants in pots. We’re already eating the early varieties and these big ones will be ready soon. We visit local farm stands to get fresh vegetables and fruit…from the farm to the table.