Remembering the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011

The Groundhog Day Blizzard produced 17.7″ of snow in 2 days. Grand Rapids had 6.1″ on Feb. 1 and another 11.1″ on Feb. 2. It was cold enough (warmest temp. during the snowfall was 24°) that the snow was light and fluffy. Winds in West Michigan gusted to 40-50 mph. The wind blew the snow into drifts over 6 feet high. Localized flooding occurred in northeastern Illinois, near the coast of Lake Michigan where strong winds brought storm surge and lakeshore flooding.

Check out the WOODTV Thursday list of closings.

Extremely low visibility in snow and blowing snow

The storm was well forecast. I remember talking about a possible blizzard 5 days before the event. The National Weather Service did an excellent job with timely watches and warnings and people headed the alerts. All schools and many businesses were closed. Universities that closed due to the snow include Western Michigan University, Kendall College of Art and Design, Grand Valley State University, Michigan State University, University of Michigan Flint, University of Michigan Dearborn, Wayne State University and Central Michigan University The night of the 1st, all five Storm Team 8 meteorologists were in the Tracking Center at 3 am.

Heavy drifting snow made travel in many areas impossible

The heaviest snow fell in a band from New Mexico across Oklahoma, much of Missouri and Illinois, into S. Michigan and into Ontario, Canada. Chicago recorded 21.2″ of new snow, the 3rd highest storm total in Chicago history.

The heaviest snow fell in a band from New Mexico across Oklahoma, much of Missouri and Illinois, into S. Michigan and into Ontario, Canada. Chicago recorded 21.2″ of new snow, the 3rd highest storm total in Chicago history. Wind gusts of 60 mph coming off Lake Michigan created huge drifts and spray came across Lakeshore Drive that froze into ice. Hundreds of people were trapped in their vehicles and CTA buses just on Lakeshore Drive. The city of Chicago was unable to keep track of the license plates for each vehicle, which led to complaints from many drivers and by the time they located their vehicles, many were unable to retrieve them from the lots because they were parked bumper-to-bumper. 1,300 flights were canceled at O’Hare and Midway airports. Snowfall reached 4″ per hour in N. Illinois.

Abandoned Snowplow on Lakeshore Drive in Chicago

Parade of Plows at O’Hare Airport following the Blizzard of 2 2 11

The temperature fell to zero on the morning of the 3rd. Snowfall in Grand Rapids totaled 22.6″ from Feb. 1-12. Then there was a pattern change that saw temperature rise to the mid 50s on Feb. 17th and 18th. The snow all melted. Then winter returned with another 15.6″ of snow from the 20th to the 28th. Snowfall for the month was 38.2″. Then the snow pretty well ended. Grand Rapids had only 1.2″ of snowfall in March and 1.9″ in April. (pics. from WGN and Wikipedia).

Satellite view of the Blizzard of 2 2 11

Northern Mexico suffered widespread infrastructure damage from the storm, and several weather-related deaths. In Chihuahua City, the temperature dropped to −18 °C (−1 °F). In Monterrey, Nuevo León’s capital city, the cold air killed many trees and other types of tropical plants.