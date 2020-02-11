Remarkable Women: Jody Hudson

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — They say time heals everything, but for Jody Hudson, time created a purpose and helped her carry out the pact she made with her dying 22-year-old daughter.

“Just the way she lifted her head with her eyes open wide and a big smile on her face as she looked up to the heavens, and passed away so quietly, that was her parting gift to me. ‘Mom, it’s going to be okay. This is where you’re going to go as well,’” Jody said.

Just two months later, Jody went on to become a vessel of change for the Lyme communities – carrying on Alex’s fight through the foundation that bears her name.

The Alex Hudson Lyme Foundation has now garnered national attention, collaborating with several prestigious organizations to support future research.

“The main thing it did was the research grant. We were able to co-sponsor a $50,000 grant with Global Lyme Alliance out of New York. Her name will forever be sketched in research which is very important to me,” Jody said.

Next up – purchasing Lyme books for schools in Fresno and Clovis to educate kids and parents so no one is labeled a medical mystery again.

“That everyone really is their best advocate – continue to push for answers – create a platform – go national. That would be awesome,” Jody said.

But the thing she is most proud of? Getting out of bed every day after her daughter’s death.

“And then I thought: Everything Alex went through – the pain, suffering – all of the nonbelievers, every horrific thing she went through, I thought. ‘Jody, your pain pales in comparison of that,’” Jody said.

And while the pain is still there, she carries on. After all, she has goals and a new guardian angel that helps her pass the time.