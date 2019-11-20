Rain and Snow in the Southwest

If I asked you which state had a Flash Flood Warning, a Winter Storm Warning, a Flash Flood Watch, a Winter Weather Advisory, a Flood Advisory, a Beach Hazards Statement, a Special Weather Statement and a Hazardous Weather Outlook – all at the same time – would you have guessed Arizona?

Rainfall in Arizona

Here’s some rainfall totals from Arizona today through 8 pm. They will get more rain. This is just the first part of the system(s) coming through the state. A thunderstorm did produce a 44 mph gust at Phoenix and there were several reports of blowing dust as the thunderstorms moved across the area.

Graph of Weather Threats in Arizona

Here’s a graph of weather threats in the Phoenix Area…the threat of significant snow is north and northeast of the Phoenix area.

Weather threats for SE California and SW Arizona

The flood threat is higher as you go west of the Phoenix area into far SW Arizona and SE California. Here’s Phoenix radar:

And Regional Radar:

Also: Arizona Water – There’s reason to be optimistic. The Snowbowl Ski Area in Arizona is going to open on Friday. Speaking of snow…check out the spider web someone made in the snow in Cleveland.