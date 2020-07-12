Possible Dangerous Currents at Lake Michigan

A Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect today and early tonight from Mason County down to Berrien County, around through Northwest Indiana and up the west shore of the lake from Chicago to Milwaukee. Winds could increase to 15-30 knots with waves building to 3-7 feet.

Wave Forecast 20Sunday Evening 7 12 20

The wind will be north or northwest, so the north sides of the piers and breakwaters (like at Holland St. Park) will have the potential for a dangerous current that could pull swimmers out to open water. A Small Craft Advisory will also be in effect. Here’s the Lake Michigan Swim Forecast by county.

Quick note. Today I had planned to be in Tennessee, celebrating my mother’s 101st birthday. Mom passed away last December. So, the family planned to gather in Techny, Illinois this weekend for a Memorial Mass and a gathering at the grave site for the placing of the gravestone. Everyone was going to be there and we had a nice dinner planned for everyone. Then we got the pandemic, so that’s been postponed indefinitely. We’ll enjoy this nice summer day and keep mom in our thoughts. BTW, she really loved the birthday cards she received for her 100th birthday. She hung some up in the doorways, put them out on the table. She looked through every card several times. It brought her happy moments.

Also – severe flooding in China – watch bridge collapse a link. Pic of SD supercell that produced 100 mph winds and hail bigger than baseballs. Hoosier mammatus. National High/Low temps for Saturday July 11: 123 at Death Valley, CA, Stovepipe Wells, CA; 26 at Copper Basin, ID. Gulf of Mexico sunset. Rainbow. Rainbow in NYC.