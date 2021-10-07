Plainwell woman pleads guilty to child porn charges

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainwell woman has pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

Allie Teed pleaded guilty Thursday to the charges. Other charges, including distribution, were dropped.

In February, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office about child porn being uploaded to the internet.

The tip led them to Teed, who was arrested on April 15 after the sheriff’s office raided her home and took her electronic devices. Child pornography was found on her computer.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.