Here’s some pics. from Lake Michigan. Up top is a big wave hitting the North Pier at South Haven Monday AM. While many buoys have been pulled for the season, the Ludington buoy is still in the water. It showed a peak wave height of 13.5 feet around 5:30 pm Sunday evening. Waves were still up at 7.5 feet Monday morning, then down to 3.3 feet Monday night. Winds will stay brisk, so Small Craft Advisories will remain in effect through Tuesday night.

South Haven Channel Monday evening

This pic. was also taken from the S. Haven Lighthouse Monday evening shortly after sunset. The pic. is a little fuzzy – looks almost like a painting. You can see the darker clouds to the northwest. You can also see the contrasting colors of the water of Lake Michigan (lighter colored) and the water coming out of the channel. This is the mouth of the aptly-named Black River. The darker color is due to the leaves (tannin) and sediment in the river.