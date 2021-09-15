Photos: Cannabis & Hemp Expo 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On Friday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 11, the West Michigan Cannabis Expo was held at the DeltaPlex in Grand Rapids. After a successful launch in 2019, the expo returned to highlight the “newly emerging Michigan Market and bring together cannabis industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and newcomers will convene to discuss best practices in emerging topics,” expo organizers said.

Attendees had the opportunity to connect with vendors and guest speakers to learn about the benefits of cannabis and hemp.

Our photographer Mike Buck dropped by the expo to capture all the action. See photos in the featured gallery below.