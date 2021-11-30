Parade of Lights returns to downtown Holland Tuesday

A photo shows one of the entries in the 2019 Holland Parade of Lights.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The holiday season is here and so is the return of Holland’s Parade of Lights.

More than 75 festive floats, trucks, marching bands and groups will fill the streets of downtown Holland Tuesday night. News 8’s Daybreak team and Storm Team 8 will be among them. The parade will culminate with the arrival of Santa Claus.

Gentex Corporation is the exclusive sponsor of this year’s Parade of Lights, which returns after a one-hear hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased the parade is coming back this year and can’t wait to see all the lighted floats roll down 8th Street again,” Seth Bushouse, Senior Director of Human Resources at Gentex, stated in a news release.

The Parade of Lights kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street and Columbia Avenue. The procession will continue west down Eighth Street until it reaches the Eighth Street Market Place, home of the Holiday Kerstmarkt. Those who can’t make it out can watch the festivities live on woodtv.com.